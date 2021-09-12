I’ve always dreamt of having bell, big Bible in my hands –Rev Mother Ajayi

‘I’ve always dreamt of having bell, big Bible in my hands’

A first time encounter with this cleric will leave one struck, especially by her cheerful disposition. She is full of sparkling energy, exudes and vibrates with life. As a matter of fact, she bubbles with self-assurance and confidence on her faith and purpose of existence. Simply put, she is in total charge of her vision with a clear sense of identity and mission. Rev. Mother Esther Ajayi, is a woman evangelist, turned billionaire philanthropist. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, who was at the inauguration of her new church in Lagos, recently, gives insight into her life

Early life

Rev. Abimbola Esther is a philanthropist and founder of Cheribum & Seraphim (C & S) fondly called Iya Adura London’s Love of Christ Generation Church.

Through her ministry and humanitarian foundation, she has touched and changed many lives. She was born on April 2, 1963, in Mushin, Lagos, Nigeria, where she excelled as a successful businesswoman before going into full-time ministry.

She said she is a proud ‘Mushian’, born and raised proper in Mushin. She said when she was younger, she thought Mushin was the London people were talking about.

"I am very proud of that place." She told Sunday Telegraph that she was born into a Muslim background but her mum's firstborn attended Mount Sinai Church in 1984 at Adekunle.

From a young age, Ajayi’s grandmother was said to notice signs that her granddaughter was special. She (grandmother) observed that as a child, should she or anyone fell sick, she said Ajayi would ask to pray for her or the person, and the health would begin to improve the next day.

Before going into her full time ministry, she also prayed for a pregnant woman, who was past due for delivery, and the baby was delivered.

These were the signs among others that the grandmother noticed that her grandmother is a special being. She was said to start caring for her parents from the age of 20.

At 25, she built her first house, a two-storey structure, which she entrusted to her parents. Rev. Mother Ajayi grew up to be a successful businesswoman.

Education

Rev. Mother Ajayi holds a BA in Biblical Theology from Faith Bible College Sango- Otta, as well as other academic honours, as a devoted theologian and Bible scholar.

She received her early education at St. Michael’s Catholic School, Mushin, Lagos, where she was baptised. As a result of her intelligence and creativity, she completed primary school and was admitted to Ikeja Senior Grammar School, Bolade- Oshodi, Lagos in 1974 for secondary education.

Her church career

She told Sunday Telegraph that she was born into a Muslim background but her mum’s firstborn attended Mount Sinai Church in 1984 at Adekunle. “I went there and they told me the story of my life which no one ever told them.

I concluded that, that is it for me and no looking back and it’s been gloriously amazing,” she said. “I’ve always dreamt of putting on a white garment and having a bell and a big Bible in my hands,” she said.

She told S u n – d a y Telegraph that as against the popular belief that White garment churches are fetish, no such things, no iota of truth in it.

“Have you seen mermaid being worshipped before?” She explained that human beings will always be human beings even in Pentecostal churches but what stands them out is because of the white garment they put on and that is because ‘it is transparent’.

My journey to ministry began in 1997, when the then-National Electric Power Authority, NEPA, owed me N4.2 million as a businesswoman.

“I was in Abuja, bent on getting my mo n e y b a c k b e – cause I owed a bank and was heavily servicing my debt. One day, I boarded a taxi and, as is my custom, I prayed at every hour.

At 3 p.m., the taxi driver, whom I christened as Baba Ogbomoso (now late), noticed me praying in the taxi and decided to join me. “After we prayed together, he asked if everything was okay. I informed him of my NEPA debt. He quickly asked if I wanted to meet a Christian woman who could pray for me. I agreed to see the prophetess because I was desperate for help.

“That’s how Rev Esther Oguntoyinbo and I met. She knelt down and asked me to pray for her as soon as I arrived. Because I had come to her to pray for me, I was perplexed and unsure of what she was saying. She persisted, and all I did was say a quick prayer.

“She went on to say that God wants me to bear His cross, and that God would prove it with the payment from NEPA, which she said would be received within seven days. That way, I’d know that carrying God’s cross is something He wants me to do. She asked me to pray for her again before I left her house.

“On the way back, I was dissatisfied with what the prophetess said because I needed my money and didn’t want to carry any crosses. On the fifth day, however, I went to the gospel.

That’s how I started preaching which I do on my streets, everywhere, and even in London. ‘Repent for the kingdom of heaven is at hand,’ I would say as I rang the bell and preached the gospel on the streets of London. People stared at me at first, but they got used to it and said hello.”

For Ajayi, building churches as she has been doing across the country is part of evangelism. “Oh yes, building churches is part of evangelism as there must be a place of worship. It is written in the book of Hebrews that we must not relegate the gathering of ourselves. We must meet somewhere to call his name,” she told Sunday Telegraph. Rev. mother Ajayi is always seen on white but she disclosed

to journalists that she wears other materials, especially when she is on holidays or doing other circular things, at the gym or on the ocean enjoying herself. She is always on other colour of dress. “I’m a pastor that loves life. I even advocate on the social media through my fit faith club,” she said.

Apart from her constant preaching of the gospel and winning souls for Christ, her humanitarian services are rays of hope to many. Esther Abimbola Foundation is her brainchild.

Her Family

For 40 years, she has been married to her childhood friend (since days of their secondary school) Rev. Dr. Ademuyiwa Ajayi, who is now a lecturer in theology at Faith Bible College, Ota, Ogun State.

From their gestures, it is clear that they both understand each other perfectly. While Iya Adura as she is fondly called is vibrant and outspoken, her husband seems quiet and reserved.

During the dedication service of the cathedral, Rev Mother Ajayi threw caution to the wind and gave a serious dancing step in tune to the rhythm of the drum beats while her husband was calm and all full of smiles.

But she carries him along, as she dances, she goes back to drag her husband. While speaking about the edifice, she acknowledged her husband as her friend, supporter and pillar.

“Without his support, it may not be possible for me to be here before you all. If he says, I shouldn’t come, there is nothing I can do about it.” Their love affair dated back to their secondary school days when they met in front of the principal’s office and since then, there have been no regret.

“I thank him greatly for being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and my friend.” She eulogized her husband and assured him of her unfailing love. “Brother Muyiwa, I will always be in love with you,” she said. They have four children- two boys and two girls and grandchildren.

Commissioning of her Cathedral

Ajayi opened her new cathedral church- ‘Love of Christ Generation Church’ (C &S), in Oniru in between Victoria Island and Lekki, phase 1, Lagos last week. The building, which started since 2017, by Cappa and D’Alberto Plc, a building construction firm, finally got completed and officially commissioned last Sunday.

The church dedication was gracefully attended by religious, traditional and political leaders in Nigeria and internationally. According to Rev. Ajayi, achieving such a great feat will become impossible without total obedience to God.

“There is power in obedience to God. In 2017, I heard a voice from God to leave United Kingdom and return to Nigeria because he wants to use me all over the world,” she said. She urged believers to be steadfast in all they do, explaining that total obedience to God would lead to greatness.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God amidst Christians, associates and other dignitaries at the event were in high spirit.

His message was centered on focusing unto Jesus Christ as the only one that can solve all problems and sicknesses with wholeness, Joy and true freedom. Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), urged Nigerians to live in peace, especially in a time like this.

“Regardless of the fact that things are falling apart, Nigeria will be a better place if we can be united for a progressive course,” Ayokunle said in a message to the occasion.

He stated that for Nigeria to progress and become united, the citizenry must look beyond religious and political division and work together for the common good.

He further said that no man could be an island as all Christian denominations were interdependent. His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife, mounted the pulpit with a song where he referenced God as the King whom other Kings bow before. Ooni thanked God for the life of Rev Mother Ajayi, her husband and their family.

“I am very close to this family. If Rev Mother Esther Ajayi tells you what she has gone through, we’ll all know that indeed, God is great. I am happy because she has obtained God’s mercy,” he said.

Other key personalities at the event included the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr Kola Adeleke, Special Assistant to the governor on Christian Religion matters; former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, Oba Oniru of Iru land; Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo in Osun State and other traditional rulers.

Others were Prophet Isa El-Buba, General Overseer of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International; Lady Bishops as well as wives of general overseers, the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and executive Members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos State Council led by the Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi.

According to Iya Adura, the hall of the cathedral has a capacity of about 7,000, explaining it as 4,000 seaters and a gallery to conveniently cater for 3,000 guests.

“Other sections of the attractive building are printing room, sewing room, gym centre, clinic, swimming pool and a host of others.

