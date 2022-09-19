I’ve another case in Supreme Court, Ogba tells supporters

Senator representing Ebonyi Central in the National Assembly, Obinna Ogba, yesterday revealed that he has another case over the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state for 2023 general election at the Supreme Court.

The apex court had last week while delivering judgement in a suit filed by Ogba declaredChief IfeanyiOdiias the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State. The ruling sparked off wide jubilation in the Odii camp while that of Ogba has been in shock and quiet.

But Ogba, the Chairman Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, while addressing his supporters in his campaign office alongside chairmen of the party in the 13 LGAs in the state and other stakeholders, said there was no cause for alarm as he still has a case in the Supreme Court over the ticket of the party for the governorship position. He said he has confidence in the judiciary and expressed optimism that the pending case at the Supreme Court will favour him.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...