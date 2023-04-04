Arts & Entertainments News

‘I’ve Been Doing Odd Jobs To Invest In My Music’ – Soludo’s Son Reveal

The son of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Ozonna has revealed how he has been doing some odd jobs in order to make his music career a reality .

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ozonna, apologised to his friends and fans explaining that he has been away from social media due to his long hours of work schedule.

He wrote, “I know I’ve been taking a lot of breaks from socials lately but it’s only cuz I’ve been working like crazy, taking on extra hours, even taking on some odd jobs so I can properly invest into my music.

“It may be a slower process but trust & believe it’s going to get done.”(sic)

The New York-based artiste was born in Nigeria on February 11, 1994, but grew up in America,.He also graduated from the Institute of Contemporary Music in London.

He is known for his ability to combine pop, dance and African rhythms with other music genres.

Ozonna who is also a content creator started gaining attention in 2013 after he released his free promo single titled, Me And You On Top.

The project fetched him fame in the United Kingdom. He also performed in London at several shows organised by popular artistes and music bands including Crystal Fighters, Kyla La Grange, and Alice Gold.

In 2015, the musician came released the record, Believe It To See It, his debut five-track extended play (EP). The project includes Believe It, To See It, Wonderland, and We Glow.

