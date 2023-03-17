Denrele Edun
Arts & Entertainments

I’ve been sexually harassed –Denrele Edun

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Show host Denrele Edun, has recounted how he was sexually harassed by a lecturer who mistook him for a lady. Speaking on the Tea with Tay podcast, Denrele said the lecturer had asked him to come to his office to submit a class assignment. The media personality said when he arrived at the lecturer’s office, he was surprised that the academic complimented his “beauty”. The 41-year-old said he became “perplexed and scared” when the seemingly-aroused lecturer asked him to perform oral sex on him. “I got harassed in a lecturer’s office.

The lecturer thought I was actually a girl. And it was one o f those general courses. So they asked us to submit our assign- ments. I was told to submit mine the next day,” he said. “So one of those times I wrote this paper and every time I wanted to submit this lecturer would say I should come back. “One day I went and as I was like I want to see you and he said ‘oh fine girl come in’. I was stuck. I didn’t want to tell him I was not a girl so as not to fail the course he was taking. “He told me to drop the paper while he was inching closer to me.

I couldn’t say anything because he was already getting aroused. And then, we have heard gists about this lecturer. I asked how I would handle it? I couldn’t tell anyone and I can’t tell him upfront. “I was just by the door when he asked me ‘How are you?’ How old are you?’ ‘Sit on my lap’ and said ‘oya come and make it go down.’ “I told him that sir, I will come back. He responded and said ‘oya go, you are one of those children that act like a ‘saint’.”

