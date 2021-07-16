Sports

‘I’ve booked my flight for Tokyo’ – Djokovic will compete at Olympics

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will compete in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Djokovic, who claimed a record-equalling 20th men’s Grand Slam title last weekend, had said he was “50-50” about whether he would take part, reports the BBC.

On Thursday, however, the 34-year-old posted on Twitter he would be “proudly” joining Team Serbia for the Games in eight days’ time.

He added: “I booked my flight for Tokyo.”

Djokovic said after retaining his Wimbledon crown that he was undecided about appearing at the Tokyo Games after it was announced fans would not be allowed to attend because of a spike in coronavirus infections.

The world number one lifted his third title of the year at the All England Club a week ago and is now on course to try to complete tennis’ ‘Golden Slam’.

He needs to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics and take the US Open singles title in September to become the first male player to achieve the feat.

Germany’s Steffi Graf is the only player to accomplish a ‘Golden Slam’, which she achieved in 1988.

Earlier this week, British number ones Johanna Konta and Dan Evans withdrew from the Games because of positive COVID-19 tests, while Swiss legend Roger Federer, Spanish star, Rafael Nadal and three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber have also pulled out.

The tennis tournament at the Olympic Games gets under way July 24.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NWPL: Experts fault NFF over payment of refs’ allowances

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Football Federation has been blamed for the disruption of the Nigeria WomenFootballLeaguecaused by the Referees’ Appointment Committee of the NFF.   The referee committee had threatened not to appoint officials for the women league because the sitting allowances of its members were not paid a development that did not only cause embarrassment to […]
Sports

NOC hosts World Clean Up Day in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and a global network organization for the promotion of clean environment – Let’s Do It World (LDIW), in collaboration with other interest groups is organizing the World Clean Up Day (WCD). The World Clean Up Day is a global clean up action uniting millions of people […]
Sports Top Stories

Buhari allocates houses to Tunisia ’94 Eagles

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom house to each member of the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994. This, according to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, was to redeem a promise by the Federal Government to the champions 27 years […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica