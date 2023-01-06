Arts & Entertainments

I’ve broken my last record – Toyin Abraham

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, continues to soar high as ‘Ijakumo’ has grossed N136 million. This is coming barely one week after Toyin announced that Ijakumo grossed N31M in three days of its release and became the biggest drama of 2022 and the second biggest indigenous language. Hours after taking the ‘Ijakumo’ to the United State and the United Kingdom cinemas, the actress shared the good news of ‘Ijakumo’ newest achievement.

The popular actress took to her Instagram page to reveal that the movie has broken her last record as it grossed N136 million in just 11 days, for a movie rated 18. “I have broken my last record. Thanks to everyone who has seen Ijakumo. “136m in 11 days for an 18 rated movie. I made a national treasure. “Do not forget IJAKUMO is still showing in all cinemas in Nigeria and yes it is a film you have not seen before because it’s different, classy and too sweet,” she wrote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

T–Bird Fuses Ska And Trap On New Single Alle–Opp

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rising South African-based pop recording artiste T-Bird, release his new Kus$Wrldwide – assisted single, “Alle-Oop,” which appears to be the lead single on his forthcoming extended play. Born and brought up in Lagos, a major African financial centre and economic hub of Nigeria, hip hop artist T-Bird, is already making a name for himself in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Now and Beyond: A peep into present, future of Nwokolo’s artistic exploration

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

One of the leading artists in the West African Art scenes, Alex Nwokolo, has carved a niche for himself, working in a wide range of materials and styles, predominantly in the medium of painting, but including mixed-media to his genre.   His latest solo exhibition titled ‘Now and Beyond’, which opened last Saturday, 30th October, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha arraigned, remanded for sexually assaulting minor

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos Wednesday remanded popular Nollywood actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju also known as ‘Baba Ijesha’ in prison custody over charges of child molestation and rape. The 48-year-old actor was docked on charges bordering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a 14-year-old minor, who is the foster daughter of a popular comedienne, Adekola […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica