I’ve broken my last record – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, continues to soar high as ‘Ijakumo’ has grossed N136 million. This is coming barely one week after Toyin announced that Ijakumo grossed N31M in three days of its release and became the biggest drama of 2022 and the second biggest indigenous language. Hours after taking the ‘Ijakumo’ to the United State and the United Kingdom cinemas, the actress shared the good news of ‘Ijakumo’ newest achievement.

The popular actress took to her Instagram page to reveal that the movie has broken her last record as it grossed N136 million in just 11 days, for a movie rated 18. “I have broken my last record. Thanks to everyone who has seen Ijakumo. “136m in 11 days for an 18 rated movie. I made a national treasure. “Do not forget IJAKUMO is still showing in all cinemas in Nigeria and yes it is a film you have not seen before because it’s different, classy and too sweet,” she wrote.

