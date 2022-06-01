I’ve capacity, competence to turn Osun around –Ogunbiyi

The candidate of the Accord Party for the governorship election in Osun State, Mr Akin Ogunbiyi, has said that he has the capacity and competence to turn the state around if elected into office. Addressing newsmen in Ife, shortly after he led his campaign team to receive royal blessings from the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ojájá II), Ogunbiyi urged the people of the state to hand over their destinies to him for the next four years saying he knows how to manage resources and pull talents together to achieve beneficial results. He said: “You can only give what you have. I am a tested and trusted leader of men and resources. I am a successful entrepreneur. I also have empathy. I was trained in the best school in Nigeria and the developed world. I know how to start from nothing and build up to something of great value. I know how to manage resources and pull talents together in order to achieve beneficial results. I have the capacity and competence to turn Osun around. I have been to the best universities in the world. I didn’t go to study only management; I went there for leadership training. I was in Oxford, Harvard and Yale, all for leadership training. The one in Yale, we were 27 in the class, I was the only African in that class.” Earlier, while welcoming Ogunbiyi to the Royal Court, the Ooni of Ife had paid compliments to the Accord candidate. According to the Ooni, he said Ogunbiyi is a gentleman who is highly intelligent. “I believe in your ability, capacity and competence to lead Osun State,” the Ooni said.
Omicron: Canada bans travellers from Nigeria
Canadian has extended its travel ban on travellers who recently visited Nigeria against the background of fears over the spread of the recently discovered Omicron variant of the Coronavirus in the country. This is coming two days after Canada announced that it detected its first cases of the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in two […]
Cross River: 'No clear picture of Ayade's successor yet
Indications have emerged the current calm being enjoyed in Cross River State could be lack of mention, either openly or discreetly of the successor to Governor Ben Ayade in 2023. But, while there is the general belief that the governor is desirous of handing over to someone close to him, the governor it was learnt, […]
FRSC boss, Boboye, lauds Oyetola's giant strides
Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, yesterday lauded Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for transforming the state through massive infrastructural development. He said Oyetola's commitment to infrastructure had been greatly felt by the Corps as being manifested in massive construction and reconstruction of intra-town, […]
