I’ve capacity, competence to turn Osun around –Ogunbiyi

The candidate of the Accord Party for the governorship election in Osun State, Mr Akin Ogunbiyi, has said that he has the capacity and competence to turn the state around if elected into office. Addressing newsmen in Ife, shortly after he led his campaign team to receive royal blessings from the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ojájá II), Ogunbiyi urged the people of the state to hand over their destinies to him for the next four years saying he knows how to manage resources and pull talents together to achieve beneficial results. He said: “You can only give what you have. I am a tested and trusted leader of men and resources. I am a successful entrepreneur. I also have empathy. I was trained in the best school in Nigeria and the developed world. I know how to start from nothing and build up to something of great value. I know how to manage resources and pull talents together in order to achieve beneficial results. I have the capacity and competence to turn Osun around. I have been to the best universities in the world. I didn’t go to study only management; I went there for leadership training. I was in Oxford, Harvard and Yale, all for leadership training. The one in Yale, we were 27 in the class, I was the only African in that class.” Earlier, while welcoming Ogunbiyi to the Royal Court, the Ooni of Ife had paid compliments to the Accord candidate. According to the Ooni, he said Ogunbiyi is a gentleman who is highly intelligent. “I believe in your ability, capacity and competence to lead Osun State,” the Ooni said.

