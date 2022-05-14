News

I’ve capacity to govern Nigeria –Atiku

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar said he has the capacity to govern Nigeria and blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the country’s economic woe, saying it has been turned to a beggar nation. Atiku, while speaking to the PDP delegates in Benin, Edo State, said the experience he garnered under President Olusegun Obasanjo as the VP and leader of the economic team from 1999 to 2007, would come in handy if he become the President.

He said it has become obvious that the APC government is at a loss on how to move the country forward and quell insecurity in most part of Northern Nigeria. He also lambasted the government of using religious and ethnic consideration for appointments. He said: ‘Nigeria has become a beggar nation and poverty capital of the world because of the ineptitude of the present regime.

In 1999 to 2007 when I was the VP and the leader of the economic team, Nigeria became the best economy in Africa. We were able to achieve that by assembling the best brains without bothering about which part of the country they came from. “Insecurity also become a problem and we will ensure it becomes a thing of the past and return the country to its glory days. No ethnic religious consideration will be used for appointing people into positions,” he added. He called on members of his party to unite, wrestle power from the APC and take the party from bottom to the top. He said: “Let’s unite to gain power so that we can do what is right to the country.

All regions to have a sense of belonging and we want to take the country from the bottom to the top.” Chairman of Edo PDP, Tony Aziegbeme said that Abubakar has the wherewithal to recruit the best brains that can rescue Nigeria from the impending doom. He assured the former VP of the delegates’ support at the party primaries.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

