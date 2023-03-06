I’ve come to give Deltans better life – Ogboru

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, has promised to bring new life to Deltans when he emerges governor of the state on March 11. Ogboru, who made this promise when he attended the General Women’s Week at the Headquarters of God’s Grace Ministry Church, Arubaye, Warri South LGA, titled; ‘Jesus Calms the Storm’, he reminded Deltans that the state must be liberated from captivity. Let me say that I was listen to this message from the word of God, I hearing word of the Lord saying that; ‘The spirit of the Lord is upon me, and he has anointed me to preach the good news to the poor, he has sent me to heal the broken hearted and asked me to set the captives free and said that I should preach the acceptable year of the Lord. “And I have said that the message of today is the message of hope. And that the contrary ways in Delta State have come to an end. And that is why I am here that Deltans will live and have it more abundantly.”

