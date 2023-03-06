I’ve come to give Deltans better life – Ogboru

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, has promised to bring new life to Deltans when he emerges governor of the state on March 11. Ogboru, who made this promise when he attended the General Women’s Week at the Headquarters of God’s Grace Ministry Church, Arubaye, Warri South LGA, titled; ‘Jesus Calms the Storm’, he reminded Deltans that the state must be liberated from captivity. Let me say that I was listen to this message from the word of God, I hearing word of the Lord saying that; ‘The spirit of the Lord is upon me, and he has anointed me to preach the good news to the poor, he has sent me to heal the broken hearted and asked me to set the captives free and said that I should preach the acceptable year of the Lord. “And I have said that the message of today is the message of hope. And that the contrary ways in Delta State have come to an end. And that is why I am here that Deltans will live and have it more abundantly.”
Related Articles
Nigeria can’t be consumed – Anglican Primate
Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, has dismissed apprehensions that the insecurity situation may consume the country, contending that Nigeria cannot be consumed. The primate disclosed this in Awka during the 60th birthday celebration of the Archbishop of Awka Province, Rt Rev Chibuzor Alexandra Ibezim, at St Faith […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Like Osun, we’ll defeat Tinubu in Lagos –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed confidence that its candidate in Lagos State, Olajide Adederain, will win the March 2023 governorship election. PDP National Chairman Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke yesterday when he received the report of the PDP reconciliation committee for Osun and Lagos States, said the party’s winning streak which began in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
ASUU Strike: FG gives c’ttee 3 months to renegotiate workable pact
The newly inaugurated seven-man committee inaugurated by the Federal Government to address the issues resulting to incessant strikes by university lecturers in the country, has been given three months to conclude renegotiation of the2009agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at workable terms. The committee, chaired by Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekweme Federal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)