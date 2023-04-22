News

I’ve desire to bridge capacity gap in Nigeria’s fashion industry …MICHAEL ONYEMAH

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

 

Mykmary Fashion CEO, Michael Onyemah, has been making waves in the fashion industry by empowering fashion entrepreneurs to succeed in their businesses. With his vast experience in promoting fashion businesses, Michael Onyemah has become a beacon of hope for many fashion entrepreneurs.

The Nigerian fashion space is worth billions and very creative, churning out lots of designs to other countries. The Nigerian fashion space has been known to be ebullient and always adapting to global realities, but the snag is that most fashion creatives and seamstresses are barely educated and do know the rudimentary management of the fashion business.

In this light, Micheal Onyemah, the Founder of Mykmary Fashion Business School is desirous in exposing the unlettered players to the modern fashion business.Mykmary’s journey in the fashion industry started years ago, as a way to promote indigenous fashion brands through fashion shows and awards. During this period, he interacted with numerous fashion entrepreneurs and discovered that while many are skilled at designing beautiful outfits, they often lack the necessary business strategies and action plan to succeed in the industry.

However, Onyemah did not want to keep all his knowledge and experience to himself. He realized that there were many aspiring fashion entrepreneurs who lacked the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the industry. This led him to create the Mykmary Fashion Business School, which provides hands-on business coaching and mentorship training in all aspects of the fashion business, including branding, packaging, sales, business system and structure, digital marketing, fashion buying, and merchandising among others.

Through the Mykmary Fashion Business School, Michael Onyemah has trained different levels of fashion entrepreneurs, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the industry. He has also created a platform for these entrepreneurs to showcase their designs and products, through the annual Mykmary Fashion Show, which has become a major event in the Nigerian fashion calendar.

Michael Onyemah’s commitment to empowering fashion entrepreneurs has not gone unnoticed. Speaking on this, Onyemah pointed out that he has seen several gaps in the fashion industry with lots of Nigerians not knowing what it takes to manage a fashion business, this has affected their scalability and also profitability. At Mykmary Fashion Business School, we are poised to bring these sets of stakeholders to speed and show them a path to profitability.

Speaking on his passion for empowering fashion entrepreneurs, Onyemah said, “I believe that every aspiring fashion entrepreneur should have access to the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the industry. My goal is to create a platform where they can learn and grow, and ultimately, contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian fashion industry.”With Michael’s passion and dedication to empowering fashion entrepreneurs, there is no doubt that the Nigerian fashion industry will continue to grow and thrive in the years to come.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ijaw Progressives back Ndiomu’s new mandate in PAP

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Watchdog for Progressive Ijaw (WPI) has thrown its weight behind the new interim administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd) and his new mandate to actualise the original intent of the programme. WPI in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Charles Taylor, said Ndiomu deserves the support of all […]
News

13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium to examine new world order, good governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Organisers of the annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium, have announced that this year’s edition will examine emerging global development issues, and the importance of good governance for Nigeria to be an influential and respected member of the international community. The colloquium, which is in its 13th edition, will take place on Tuesday March 29, at Eko […]
News

Enugu cleric counsels agitators against secession

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

An Enugu-based cleric, Rev. Obinna Maduakonam, has called on separatist agitators and freedom fighters from the South East, South- West and Middle-Belt in the country to rescind their agitations and follow the path of peaceful dialogue in the resolution of their grievances and demands. Maduakonam, the founder of Christ Kingdom Messengers Mission Outreach (INC), Enugu […]

Leave a Comment