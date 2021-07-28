I’ve disappointed the Minister, Quadri laments ouster

Team Nigeria’s captain to the 2020 Olympic Games, Aruna Quadri, has lamented his ouster from the Tokyo Olympics saying he has disappointed Sports Minister Sunday Dare who deserves more for his efforts in turning Nigerian sports around.

Quadri who became Africa’s first ping ponger to play in the quarter finals of the Rio Olympics in Brazil was bundled out in his third round after he was defeated by Brazilian Gustavo Tsuboi 4-2 (15-13, 9-11, 6-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11).

Much was expected from the Nigerian but he succumbed to the Brazilian who was lower ranked to him. “Without doubt, Sports Minister Dare has done a lot to change sports and athletes welfare in his short time.

His adopt an athlete initiative has impacted so much on many athletes. I feel disappointed I could not get a medal to say thank you”, Quadri said at the Games village mix zone in Tokyo. Continuing he said: ” If I’m to say the truth the Sports Minister has done very well. I have played at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Africa Games.

During his time, no Minister in the past has done what he’s doing. I feel disappointed”, Quadri said. He however, confessed that his Brazilian opponent was better than him.

“That’s sports for you. I am a better player than him in ranking but he played very much better to win.

You know anyone in top 100 can spring a surprise at any time. I did not underrate him because we play in Bundesliga and I know what he’s capable of doing. “It’s not the end of life. We’ll continue to work to see what will happen in future,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...