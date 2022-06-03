I’ve discovered purpose, passion from my pain caring for children with special needs – Makinde

Down Syndrome is a congenital condition characterised by a distinctive pattern of physical characteristics and some limitation of intellectual ability, social and practical skills. In this report, a former bank professional details her ordeal in caring for her child born with this condition while highlighting strategies she applied to get support for the baby and others living with similar challenges. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Having a child with special needs brings with it many of the typical joys of children with parenting. However, parents of special needs have warned that people should not kid themselves into believing that it does not come with some drawbacks for the parents. In most cases, the parents are never prepared for the challenges that are associated with having a child with special needs, and as a result, are not able to cope with the situation initially but with trainings on activities to engage such children, their parents or care giver tend to find caring for them rewardingly interesting. Tola Makinde, fondly known as TM is the founder of Mo-Rainbow (Down Syndrome) Foundation. She is a banker-turned advocate for children living with Down syndrome and a force to reckon with when it comes to caring for children with special needs. As the population of children with special needs continues to grow, more and more people are finding themselves working with these children. Many of these adults are volunteers who generously give their time and expertise; others are highly trained in their field, but have little or no knowledge of disabilities.

Leaving banking job

Speaking to the New Telegraph Makinde, explained what inspired her decision to leave a well-paying banking job to care for children living with Down syndrome. “I figured God was trying to change my career path even though I loved working in the banking industry. God in heaven must have said: ‘Hey girl, it is time to move unto a greater assignment.’” “So it happened that I had my baby in 2011 and about five days later she was diagnosed with Down syndrome. This came as a rude shock; so instead of me resuming after my maternity leave, I sent in a resignation letter after 11 years of banking. I was about to dance to a different type of music: a music people don’t like to dance to, a school people don’t like to attend – caring for a child with special needs. “It was a very challenging period in my life. Thankfully, I had some prior knowledge and exposure to the condition and I knew I would not be able to cope with the responsibility as I had been given a higher role to play at work.”

Spousal support

“Thankfully, I had the strong backing of my husband. I had prayed to have a baby girl and because nobody prays to have a child with genetic disorders, answers to my prayers have brought about a blessing in disguise. I have discovered purpose and passion from my pain. My worst nightmare is over. My little bundle which initially caused me pain has the purpose of God for my life wrapped in that pain which has now turned into passion. “I couldn’t believe my career would come to an end, but who am I to complain. It was a very tough decision coupled with sleepless nights, heart racing moments because of fear of the unknown. “I had to be brave and just sacrifice for my child more so, it hit home for me that I have to begin to run around to ensure my daughter gets all the intervention early enough after I had come to terms with the condition. I did not have to dwell in the denial stage for too long as I knew the burden would come in different stages as my daughter grows. It was only wise for me to accept and embrace my bundle of joy before looking at the diagnosis.” Makinde searched for help for her daughter because she had prior knowledge of early intervention. “I left the country to get help for my daughter in the United States and came back with so many ideas on how to care for children with Down syndrome from a tender age. I returned to discover that many more children are being neglected and I imagined how much potential that would be wasted if they are not supported. I had to lend my voice; I had to come out from my shell to save other children from doom. I see it as being on a rescue mission. “People do not want to have anything to do with our children in society. It’s sad because they have missed out a great deal as children with Down syndrome have the same needs as every other child and they have a lot to give if you get close to them. I had to be a rainbow in another child’s sky. It was a hard decision for me but because I compared the care here to that which was received abroad, I accepted the call and I’m humbled today because there is hope for our children and life after a Down syndrome diagnosis.”

Establishment of more intervention centres

Speaking on the Federal Government’s involvement in caring for children with Down syndrome Makinde emphasised on the need for more centres to be opened in rural areas with best practices in mind. “I believe in the near future, the government will come out with a plan. It’s a never ending story. We need sustainability and capacity building. Caring for children with special needs is not a tea party in terms of cost and attention. It is not a joke. “Parents are not as strong as they claim to be. It can be so frustrating especially when there is no form of support.

Don’t get me started because I’m very emotional right now. Parents need empowerment; we need more centres like ours in rural areas with best practices in mind. There is so much to talk about, hence, for now, I like to face my work. “On what can I do with the help of other individuals and organisations to make a change? Presently, I don’t see the government’s involvement, perhaps when pigs fly.

I’m still hopeful though, praying and keeping my fingers crossed.” She noted that lack of the provision of adequate funding, right policies, capacity building and government support are some of the problems her organisation is going through. “Various challenges NGOs face are funding, right policies, capacity building and government support. “I didn’t get any form of intervention when my child was a baby. In fact, people said I had to just wait and keep praying that God would heal her. I had seen in advanced countries the kind of care given to children with special needs especially as soon as they are born.

“Our niche in Mo Rainbow is early intervention, catching them young and providing all the support they need to lead normal lives. There is so much they can learn if we start early to expose them to helpful play and activities. That’s why I say that we are on a rescue mission”.

