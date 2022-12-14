Top Stories

I’ve Done My Best As President — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has done his best for Nigeria.

He said this in Washington while welcoming the Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum, Sheikh Al-Mahfoudh Bin Bayyah and his deputy, Pastor Bob Roberts of the US who came on a visit to him.

“We are big in size and population, facing many challenges, but in many areas, we are trying. In seven-and-a-half years, I have done my best,” he said.

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said solving the problems affecting youths is the priority of the government as they are its promise for a better future.

Buhari, who spoke about the need to raise generations of youths devoid of religious extremism and bigotry, urged the group to continue to target the young people who are the promise of the future.

“Your work is very important in helping, especially the youth, to understand one another and at the same time, to be proud of their heritage.

“This great initiative by you will help future generations to plan well and live together in peace. On our part, we’ll continue to solve our problems, especially as they relate to the youths.”

Bin Bayyah said they had come to inform the President, and to invite him to attend the conferment upon him, the Abu Dhabi Foundation’s award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in promoting peace and security.

He said the conferment was in line with the Foundation’s work in fighting religious extremism and promoting peaceful coexistence and dialogue amongst all religions.

 

 

