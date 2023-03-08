News

I’ve empowered over 750, 000 youths –Ooni

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has said since he ascended the stool of his forefathers has trained over 750,000 youths in different professions. Ooni, who reiterated his commitment to youth development, called on the government and individuals to pay adequate attention to youth development.

He said this during the grand opening ceremony of Ojajamore, Osogbo branch, located at Abere Ede, Osun State. The monarch appreciated the youths for their contribution to the development of the state, saying youths play significant roles in the development of any nation. He urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to seek the Federal Government’s support to develop housing estates in Abere.

He said: “I want to thank the youths for developing this estate. This project will attract economic development to the state. I have trained over 750,000 youths in different professions. “We have initiated another project like this in Akure. I have many youths who are developing my projects across the country. “Development that Osogbo which is the state capital and Ede is witnessing is making it difficult to know the boundaries of the communities.”

