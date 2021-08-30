I’ve exclusive rights to confer chieftaincy titles on worthy individuals –Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has said that of all Yoruba Kings, he, as the head, is the only king that reserves the exclusive rights to confer chieftaincy titles that can cover the whole Yoruba land on any worthy individual. This was contained in a statement the monarch signed at the conferment of chieftaincy titles of Atobase and Ayedero of Yoruba land on Engr Babajide Ademola Agunbiade and Honorable Shina Peller respectively at the weekend. The paramount ruler, who described the two awardees as eminently qualified for the titles, said at the event that “from time immemorial, Alaafin has been the king and head of the Yoruba nation. He is the only king in Yoruba land who can confer chieftaincy title on a worthy individual, man or woman, to cover the whole of Yoruba land. “In exercise of this right, successive Alaafin of Oyo had been guided by due process in appointment of Yoruba to chieftaincy that covers the whole of Yoruba land”, he said, adding that “it takes a lot to be invited into Yoruba royalty and be considered for these Yoruba-wide titles. US-based Dr. Babajide Agunbiade and Hon. Shina Abiola Peller are the ones getting the chieftaincy titles”. Justifying his decision to honor the duo, the Alaafin noted that “they are indigenes with impeccable characters. I took the decision to confer historical titles on these two prominent Oyo and proud Yoruba sons of mine because of their contribution to society and outstanding representation in their various industries and fields of endeavours. “Agunbiade is one of the most cerebral oil and gas experts and, most especially, representing Nigeria gallantly in the global oil and gas industry, rising to the leadership in global oil and gas. I am proud to be associated with such intellect. He is a passionate, competent and dependable guy that goes the extra mile to make sure people around him achieve their full potential. Engr. (Dr.) Agunbiade is a distinguished Yoruba son, technocrat and one of the world’s leading offshore production experts with over 20 years’ experience in the oil industry”. In his response, Dr Agunbiade said, “Talking about the Oyo Empire, history has it that the Oyo Empire existed since 1300 C.E. This very empire was one of the wealthiest empires in Africa. The Oyo Empire is reckoned as a major source of the Yoruba ancestral heritage. You will also agree with me that the Yoruba race remains a dominant cultural force in Africa since as far back as the 11th century. The Yoruba are among the most urbanized people in Africa and, indeed, the world over.”

