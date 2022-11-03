I’ve failed as Education Minister -Adamu

After over seven years of serving as Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who regretted his inability to solve several of the challenges thrown at his office, lamented that he failed as a minister.

Speaking at the 66th National Council on Education (NCE) Thursday in Abuja, Adamu, who noted he ought to have done better being the longest serving Minister of Education in Nigeria, also blamed the states’ Ministries of Education for playing a significant role in his failure.

According to him, during his tenure as education minister, the number of out-of-school children increased, there were repeated academic disruptions in tertiary institutions due to industrial disharmony, as well as many other challenges he could have addressed by providing solutions.

He said: “Most of our policies at the federal level pulled children out of the street back to the school, but evidently, the actions of the state governments are pushing the children back to the street.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...