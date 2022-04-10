I’ve forgiven arsonists who attacked, burnt my palace –Osun monarch

The Salu of Edunabon, Osun State, Oba Kehinde Oladepo, Friday, said that he has forgiven his subjects who invaded his palace and razed it. Oba Oladepo made this known after the proceedings at Osun State Magistrate Court, Osogbo, where four of his subjects: Oluseye Oyirinde, Amos Obalana, Adisa Yekini and Nasiru Adebayo were being prose cuted on three count charge of conspiracy, perjury and making false statement to the police in order to secure bail of others involved in the destruction of the Oba’s palace.

The defendants were arraigned in 2019 by the police after it was discovered that they made a false medical report of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC) for Chief Odebode Akande to the police. At the sitting on Friday, the police prosecutor, ASP John Idoko informed the presiding Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara that the complainant, Oba Oladepo has written to the court on his decision to discontinue and withdraw the case.

Ayilara put the complainant on oath over his decision to discontinue the case against the four defendants and consequently he struck out the case. Meanwhile, he bonded the four defendants with the sum of N1 million each for one year warning that they must not throw any celebration over the matter else he would order for their re- arrest. Oba Oladepo explained the reason behind his action: “I’ve forgiven all those who attacked my palace and razed my property.

They are my subjects and the litigation against them is enough to scold them, my withdrawal of the case against them is for peace to reign in my domain and we should continue in peace.

“I withdraw the charge against the four accused persons because what they did is barbaric and is a great offence because they were charged for conspiracy, perjury and forgery. And we have proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and we have concluded the process and today (Friday) is their judgment.

“I now wrote a letter of withdrawal to the court that I don’t want the court to deliver the judgment because everybody knows that if the judgment was delivered against them today, the four of them would be taken to the prison today and as a traditional ruler of the town if four of my subjects are jailed, I won’t be happy.

They are my subjects and everything is going to become history in the future,” Oba Oladepo said.

