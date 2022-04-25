News

I’ve forgiven those behind my 11-year trial – Gbenga Daniel

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA Comment(0)

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, yesterday said he had forgiven those behind his 11-year alleged corruption trial which was thrown out last week by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division. Daniel, while speaking with journalists at the sidelines of the maiden edition of Asiwaju of Remo Christians Choir Festival and Thanksgiv- ing Service, held at the Abraham Tabernacle, Sagamu, Ogun state, hailed the judiciary for doing a thorough job, saying he had forgiven his “transducers.” The Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, had on April 12, discharged and acquitted the former governor of all 15 charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), putting an end to the 11-year old litigation against Daniel.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lawmaker demands resignation of Abia gov., others over salary arrears

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, has called for the resignation of Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the commissioners for Health, Finance and the Accountant General of the state, over the 12 months salary arrears owed staff of the […]
News

Pope Francis’ personal doctor dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fabrizio Soccorsi, personal doctor to Pope Francis, has died after battling complications arising from COVID-19. Soccorsi was said to have died at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, reported on Saturday. He was reportedly receiving treatment for “oncological pathology” at the hospital before his death. According to his profile published by […]
News

There’s crisis in Oyo APC, says Group

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Contrary to a recent claim by the Chairman of the party in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, that all was well and no crisis in the party, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), “Way Forward Group,” has said that there was crisis, describing Oke’s claim as untrue. The group stated this in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica