I’ve forgiven those behind my 11-year trial – Gbenga Daniel

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, yesterday said he had forgiven those behind his 11-year alleged corruption trial which was thrown out last week by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division. Daniel, while speaking with journalists at the sidelines of the maiden edition of Asiwaju of Remo Christians Choir Festival and Thanksgiv- ing Service, held at the Abraham Tabernacle, Sagamu, Ogun state, hailed the judiciary for doing a thorough job, saying he had forgiven his “transducers.” The Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, had on April 12, discharged and acquitted the former governor of all 15 charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), putting an end to the 11-year old litigation against Daniel.
Related Articles
Lawmaker demands resignation of Abia gov., others over salary arrears
The member representing Aba South in the Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, has called for the resignation of Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the commissioners for Health, Finance and the Accountant General of the state, over the 12 months salary arrears owed staff of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pope Francis’ personal doctor dies of COVID-19
Fabrizio Soccorsi, personal doctor to Pope Francis, has died after battling complications arising from COVID-19. Soccorsi was said to have died at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper, reported on Saturday. He was reportedly receiving treatment for “oncological pathology” at the hospital before his death. According to his profile published by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
There’s crisis in Oyo APC, says Group
Contrary to a recent claim by the Chairman of the party in Oyo State, Chief Akin Oke, that all was well and no crisis in the party, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), “Way Forward Group,” has said that there was crisis, describing Oke’s claim as untrue. The group stated this in a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)