I’ve forgiven those behind my 11-year trial – Gbenga Daniel

A former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, yesterday said he had forgiven those behind his 11-year alleged corruption trial which was thrown out last week by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division. Daniel, while speaking with journalists at the sidelines of the maiden edition of Asiwaju of Remo Christians Choir Festival and Thanksgiv- ing Service, held at the Abraham Tabernacle, Sagamu, Ogun state, hailed the judiciary for doing a thorough job, saying he had forgiven his “transducers.” The Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, had on April 12, discharged and acquitted the former governor of all 15 charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), putting an end to the 11-year old litigation against Daniel.

