I’ve gathered experience to lead A’Ibom people -Akan Okon

The immediate past Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Akan Okon has said that after serving as Commissioner in the State Government for years, he has gathered enough experience to lead that state.

Mr Okon, who resigned from the State Executive Council on Monday, March 14, 2022, in an interview on Arise News last Wednesday, said that serving in the state government was a training programme which gave him the opportunity to closely learn from the governors.

“After serving the government for eight years, I have gathered enough experience which will enable me be in a position to lead our people.

“In short, it has been a training programme for me, and I want to thank His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel for allowing God to use him to train me and prepare me for leadership position in the state.

“The reason I resigned was to enable me contest the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

Responding to the question on Governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred choice, Akan Okon said that the governor has the right to have a preferred candidate but it does not take away the fact that whoever will emerge as the candidate will be decided at the party’s primary.

“It is the right of the governor to have a preferred candidate. That does not take away the fact that we are going to have an election. In the affairs of men, it is God that has the final say. We will have an election.

The former Economic Development Commissioner further expressed the confidence that regardless the governor’s choice of preferred successor, the Peoples Democratic Party in the state will give all aspirants a level playing ground.

He dismissed the claims that there was division in the party following the governor’s decision, saying that people are only choosing to stand and support their various aspirants which is normal in every election.

“As a party, we are together and like you have heard from the chairman of the party, the field is open to everyone. That is why you have seen aspirants go to the party office to consult the leadership of the party preparatory to the primaries.

“I don’t think there is a problem. PDP is deeply rooted here in Akwa Ibom. In fact, the saying here is that ‘Akwa Ibom State is PDP, and PDP is Akwa Ibom State’. It’s election and people are only choosing to support the different aspirants,” he added.

Akan Okon was appointed into the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council in October 2013 as Commissioner for Economic Development, and later redeployed to superintend over the State Ministry of Finance, Housing and Special Duties, Special Duties and Aviation Development, Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport a position he held till his resignation.

