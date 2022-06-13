News

I’ve industrialised Kebbi, says Bagudu

Posted on Author Ahmed idris BIRNIN KEBBI Comment(0)

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said that his administration has made significant progress in industrialising the state. Bagudu stated this while fielding questions from newsmen on the occasion of Democracy Day and the seventh year anniversary of his administration.

 

He was happy that industrial and economic growth has made positive impact in uplifting the living condition of the people as evident in the establishment of WACOT Rice Mill, Argungu, Tomato Processing Plant at Ngaski, Dangote Rice Mill, Saminaka and Lolo Rice Mill, Kamba, while the ethanol bio-fuel project remained on course.

 

The governor explained that the project was a joint venture between Kebbi State and the NNPC of which the state Coordinator of the project, Prof. Ka’oje has already inspected strategic equipment to be brought into the state for the commencement of production. Bagudu made it clear that his administration believed in the efficacy of a private sector-driven economy in line with global trends.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

