I’ve never dated underage ladies –Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has broken his silence on the allegations levelled against him by Lydia Balogun, his ex-girlfriend. Balogun had earlier taken to Twitter to put out a now viral thread where she dubbed Egbuson a “pervert and predator.” She had claimed that he found his way into her life but since their split, the actor had sworn to ruin her reputation. “Meeting this man, I had no clue about his sexual past or who he had been involved with, didn’t know anyone from his social circle. And now I know it is also intentional,” she said.

“When he told me he’d make an exception for me despite how young I was (19). I actually believed that and thought “wow he must really like me,” she further claimed. Reacting to the allegations, Egbuson, 34, has released a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph.

Therein, he gave his side of the story over the fallout between him and his ex-girlfriend. “Firstly, I do not condone having relationships or courting anyone under the age of consent. Baseless accusations of sexual abuse or grooming of underage women are something I don’t take lightly given the severity,” the statement read in part.

“Secondly, let’s be clear, I am a single adult man who has dated women of different ages, all of whom were older than the legal consenting age. Lydia and I dated two years ago. “We were both consenting adults at the time and our families knew and approved of each other. Our relationship didn’t work out due to circumstances we were both at fault for, which resulted in us parting ways. “Our relationship was a volatile one and mistakes were made on both ends. Nevertheless, I learned from it and I have since moved on. I honestly would like to put that chapter of my life behind me and I wish her well.” It is unclear where things stand between him and his estranged girlfriend after the clarification.

