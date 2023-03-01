I’ve No Hands In Ebonyi Traditional Ruler’s Murder- Odoh

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate for March 11 election in Ebonyi State, Professor Benard Odoh has described as strange the libellous and blackmail allegation that he has a hand in the murder of the traditional ruler of the Umuezeokaha community, Ezza North local government area of the state, HRH Igboke Ewa.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ewa was shot dead in his house on Monday night by gunmen.

The state Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) through its spokesperson, Chidi Ogbuatu accused Odoh of having hand in Ewa’s murder.

He wondered why he should be accused of killing his traditional ruler he said had endorsed him for the governorship race and threatened to seek redress in court over the allegation.

Odoh said he has been attacked seven times with some security personnel attached to him killed and that it was the traditional ruler that cursed those who perpetrated the attack.

Odoh said, “It’s hard that at a time I’m mourning the death of my traditional ruler, His Royal Highness Eze Igboke Ewa, the APC government is doing everything possible to destroy my reputation. Anybody who knows me knows my records.

“I have read what was written by one Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad. I have also read the one written by the APC State working committee.

“The fact is that I don’t have any issue with HRH Eze Igboke Ewa. He is a father to me. He visited me two weeks ago after I was attacked at Ezillo. What’s going on in Ebonyi today is a political witch-hunt.

“I have had a running battle with this government since I left as SSG and all of you are fully aware of it. I have been attacked seven times since we started our campaign, and none was investigated including the one I lost two officers.

“I was attacked at Okposi two weeks ago where we have video clips of APC people with branded APC vehicles who came to attack us. No investigation was made.

“Now, they have written a petition that I killed my traditional ruler, it’s not true, it’s unfounded and I don’t understand how this came about. His Royal Highness is not a politician and he is contesting any election.

“I’m the one contesting for the Governorship seat of this state and those who are contesting with me are known, they are the APC and the PDP candidates. So, what’s the point? So, it’s purely a fabrication aimed at tarnishing my image by the APC government.

“They are doing everything possible to distract me, but of course, I refuse to be distracted, and I’m sure by the Grace of God, we will have victory. So, I have no hand in the killing of HRH Igboke Ewa. I don’t know anything about the killing of Chief Ogboke Ewa. He is my traditional ruler and he is a father to me.

“In fact, after I was attacked, he raised elders to curse those who did it. Before I took off for this political journey, I went and consulted him as my Eze and he blessed me. So, this is strange.

“I will seek legal redress against those accusing me of this. They have to prove the matter beyond any reasonable doubt. It’s strange that at a time the entire community is mourning, this is what’s coming out from the APC government.

“This incident happened Monday night, I was the first to call the Commissioner of Police but the APC government ran to Radio to say it was an opposition party that did it. They are not the spokesperson of the family or the spokesperson of the community. So, they are looking for a different thing”, he further explained.

He said his Umuezeokoha autonomous community was facing the most turbulent time in its history following the ugly incident.

“Ezeogo Igboke Ewa is one of the finest traditional rulers in our communities. He is over 80 years now and so, for him to be murdered the way he was murdered last night is shocking to us and we are mourning his death.

“So, I encourage the immediate family, the community and the Ezza nation to stay calm while we wait for the full investigation of this matter and appropriate action taken by either the government or security agencies. Let’s be calm and hope that Justice will be served in the end”, he concluded.

