I’ve no pact with Tinubu yet–Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has denied any form of deal between him or members of the G-5 aggrieved governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He stated that the world would know if such occurs just as he denied granting an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the crisis within the PDP. This is coming just as he also accused the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of orchestrating the removal of late Chief Anthony Anenih as minister to support his (Atiku’s) boss, former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s second term bid in 2003. Wike who returned to the country from the United Kingdom alongside members of his group on Friday stated these in Port Harcourt while commissioning a road project.

Addressing residents of Obio-Akpor where the project is located, the governor insisted that the Na-tional Chairman of the PDP must vacate office for peace to reign in the party. Dismissing insinuation that he and the G-5 govs’ have made a pact with Tinibu, Wike said: “They said that granted an interview with the BBC in London, yet no video or voice (note). Don’t you know that when I want to do something, I do it? Do you need to speculate? You don’t need to speculate,” he said with a note of caution to his audience not to stress themselves. According to the governor on what transpired in 2003, “People forget history easily.

When former President Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to run for a second term, he knelt down before his vice president. “Obasanjo begged him to allow him run for second term but one of the conditions he gave him was that late Chief Tony Anenih must be sacked as the minister of works and that he must not be at the Presidential Campaign Council,” he said adding that Atiku’s requests were acceded to by Obasanjo”. Wike dared those threatening to expel him from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go ahead and try it if they can, wondering why they are displaying anxiety instead of acting out their threat, and see if they will survive it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...