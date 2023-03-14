News Top Stories

I’ve no preferred candidate for NASS leadership –Tinubu

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has told the newly elected members of the National Assembly that he has no preferred candidates for the leadership positions in 10th parliament. Tinubu, who was absent at the maiden meeting of the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and lawmakers elected on the platform of the party, had his speech read by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

Although the meeting chaired by the party’s Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, was exclusive as journalists were not allowed inside, one of the elected members of the House of Representatives, Festus Adefiranye of Ileoluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency confirmed that the Presidentelect’s speech was read by Shettima. He said that Tinubu urged the lawmakerselect to network among themselves to agree on the emergence of a leadership that would be agreeable to them. He, however, added that Tinubu said that whoever they come up with would be presented to party’s leadership which would ensure that such complies with the principle of justice, balance and equity in line with the zoning arrangement of the party.

On why the Presidentelect was absent at the meeting, another member of the House of Representatives- elect from Ilaje/ Ese Odo Federal Constituency, Donald Ojogo, said the President-elect was busy working in Lagos ahead of Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections in Lagos. According to him, Tinubu also charged the lawmakers-elect to return to their constituencies to work at the grassroots to ensure victory for the party this weekend. The meeting, which held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, had in attendance the Vice President, Yemi- Osinbajo, APC National Secretary, Sen. Iyiola Omisore and other national executive members of the ruling party.

