I've no regret over my two-term stewardship as Jigawa gov – Badaru

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, yesterday said he has no regret for serving the state as a two-term governor. Badaru stated this during an interactive session with members of the Jigawa State Correspondents’ Chapel in his office, where he said that his administration has achieved a lot in the execution of numerous projects across the 27 council areas of the state. He said: “I have no regret about what we have done, and I am optimistic that time will continue when people will remember our exemplary service and the all-inclusive leadership we gave in Jigawa State.

“That’s why I have no regret about my two-term stewardship, as the good people of Jigawa are still cherishing and respecting my dignity,” said Governor Badaru. Governor Badaru added that he has fulfilled all the promises he made during his campaign and has done so many additional projects and programmes that have improved the social and economic life of Jigawa citizens. “I believe and the general public bear witness with me that our APC administration has put in place so much infrastructure that has made the state one of the investorfriendly states in the country with access roads to every community in the state.”

 

