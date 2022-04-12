I’ve no son grown enough for presidency –Tinubu

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he does not have “any son grown up enough” to express interest in contesting the 2023 presidential poll.

Tinubu made the remark in reference to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who officially joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari on yesterday. Osinbajo was Tinubu’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice when he was Lagos State governor.

But Tinubu said in Abuja after meeting with 14 APC governors yesterday: “My mission here is to seek collaboration, support and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure.”

He added: “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such a declaration (Osinbajo’s move to succeed Buhari).”

The governors at the meeting included Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Umar Ganduje (Kano), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Babajide Sanwo- Olu (Lagos).

Others were Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa). Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Bagudu said: “All the governors in attendance graciously came to listen to him.

He acknowledged the role of the governors in the last convention of our party, where, according to him, the governors steadied the party by helping in the evolution of the leadership that is accepted and widely acknowledged as that which we wish for our party.

We appreciated his message and will definitely discuss the message at one of our forum meetings.” Asked if Tinubu and Osinbajo’s aspirations have put the governors in a tight corner, he said: “No, no, no.

“In fact, on the contrary, we appreciate our party because it has become a party that has endeared itself to Nigerians. We have many brilliant people in our party, some serving and some not serving.

The fact that we have people in our party who express a desire to lead the party into the highest office in the electoral contest shows how much our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.

“For us, it is a hallmark of success that people are showing interest, but at the end of the day and because they are leaders of the party, they will always put the party’s interest at heart.”

Asked if the APC would adopt a consensus presidential candidate, Bugudu said: “We always encourage our party to go for the best. Don’t forget that in the 2015 presidential election primary, President Buhari contested against several others and it was a beauty contest.

There is nothing wrong. Members of the party always want to see a consensus (candidate) if it is possible but we are a democratic party.”

