I’ve not authorised anybody to disrespect leaders of my state – Diri

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has cautioned against unnecessary actions and utterances on social media that could cause disaffection among leaders of the state.

The governor said he holds all leaders in the state in high esteem and enjoys good relationships with them, including his predecessor, Seriake Dickson.

He noted with sadness the recent social media reports suggesting a rift between him and the immediate past governor of the state, saying that he did not authorise any of such reports.

Speaking in Yenagoa during the 97th birthday celebration of King Christian Otobotekere, the Amananaowei of Tombia community in Ekpetiama Kingdom of the state, Diri appealed to all involved in the social media attack to stop.

He said: “I have never authorised anybody to do any social media nonsense against our leaders and I will not do it.”

