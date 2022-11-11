I’ve not had the pleasure of working in Nollywood yet –Deon Lotz

Deon Lotz is an award-winning South African actor, producer, voice artist and MC (Master of Ceremonies). He is best known internationally for roles in ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ and ‘Beauty’ (Skoonheid). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his career, his experience working with Idris Elba, Laurence Fishburne, Samuel L Jackson and Cuba Gooding Jr. He also talks about the movie ‘Against All Odds, Nollywood, and other issues

You are an actor with vast experience on stage and screen (TV, film), a voice over artist and master of ceremonies. Which of these aspects of your creativity came to the fore first, and how?

I have always performed since my school days in Cape Town. I entered the Cape Town Eisteddfod for singing, prose, poetry. I also attended the world famous Drakensberg Boys Choir in Kwazulu Natal. At school I also did theatre so it must be theatre where I started first. Then voice work such as Radio dramas and voice overs for Radio and TV commercials.

How did all of these aspects of your creativity evolve?

I studies drama for four years at the Academy of Drama and Art in Cape Town. By working as a student in a guest house and restaurant and doing shows in the restaurant, I ended pursuing a career of 13 years as General Manager of various 4 and 5 star hotels in Cape Town. Then in 2001 I followed my passion and went into a career of Film, television, theatre, voice artist.

Growing up, did you really set to become an artiste or was it by change? How?

I always knew that I wanted to be in the arts but first studied to be a teacher followed by drama studies. So yes I wanted to be an actor. I had wonderful parents who supported me.

For you, what is so compelling about a film on Gerrie Coetzee?

It is a film about a living legend of the sport of boxing and the first South African Heavy Weight World Champion. This is a story about a man, his cour-age and how difficult it was to partake in international sport at a time when our country was banned from so many sports, story what he endured to reach his goal. I think it is inspiring and would be interesting as an international film. A True South African story and we need to tell it!!

Are you looking forward to working with Nollywood on a project? Is so how?

Nollywood has been producing, besides Hollywood and Bollywood, some amazing content and certainly has a very big industry and market. I think it is time for actors from South Africa and Nigeria to work together on various productions. We have unique stories to tell and who best to tell it, than ourselves. It would be an honour and pleasure to work with some of Nollywood’s finest talent.

You were in the cast of biographical film ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ in which Idris Elba played the role of Mandela. How was it working with Idris Elba?

He is such a professional and a nice guy to work with. We had a great time on set and he was a wonderful Madiba.

You have also worked with actors like Laurence Fishburne, Samuel L Jackson and Cuba Gooding Jr. How was it working with them?

I worked on a series called ‘Madiba’ where Laurence Fishburne played Mandela and I played former President FW de Klerk. With Samuel L Jackson I filmed ‘KITE’ and with Cuby Gooding Jr., ‘Someone knows my name’ (The book of Negroes). It was an absolute pleasure working with all of them!

Any particular memorable or unexpected encounters working with them?

What did stand out for me was that Mr. Laurence Fishburne was the Zurich Film Festival Judge President in 2010 and on set whilst filming the Madiba Series, made special mention of my performance in “Beauty’ to the cast and crew we worked with. He was very kind and wonderful to work with.

Tell us about your experience working with Director, Koos Roets?

Koos is a legend in our film industry and when I first met him was with a film called ‘Faan se Trein’. We have since worked together on various films, TV series and documentary programs. I have so much respect for his vision and knowledge. He does his own editing and has a keen eye for great film shots, thus creating a wonderful experience for the audience watching his work. He quietly gets on with what needs to be done. A wonderful DOP and director!

What are your thoughts on shooting the movie, ‘Against All Odds’, in Cape Town?

Cape Town has so many options when it comes to films – scenic beauty, infrastructure, wonderful crew and cost effective filmmaking. I think it will be wonderful filming in Cape Town as so many international films do come here to shoot. I have worked on many international productions in and around Cape Town.

What are your expectations and what are you looking forward to?

For the film I trust if told honestly and truthfully it will do well. For me personally, as an actor being involved and having an international audience see our South African stories is wonderful. I look forward to many more collaborations.

You have won several awards as an actor. Which of them did you find most elated about and why?

I have had theatre, film and television nominations and have won in all these categories. This I am very proud of as I believe an actor must be versatile and be able to perform in all genres. Besides my award in Zurich for ‘Beauty’, my SAFTA Best Actor Award for the same film was a highlight and a proud moment. Attending the Cannes Film Festival where ‘Beauty’ premiered was also a highlight. The Toronto Film Festival is always a pleasure as the public attend the film events and give feedback. The Cartage Film Festival in Tunis was another highlight and a great experience.

What are your thoughts about Nollywood?

It is the biggest film industry in Africa and has produced some great talent in acting and directing. I have heard so much about it but have not had the pleasure of working in Nollywood yet.

Which of the music genres is your favourite and why?

I have been exposed to wonderful African music over the years and love the sounds of Ethiopian music. I love light jazz and classical music

How do you unwind?

By walking along the beach, cycling and hiking, listening to music.

Have you been embarrassed?

Not too often luckily

What happened and how did you handle it?

At the Cannes films festival I asked a gentleman at the red carpet event who he was – only to find out he is the Cannes Film Festival Director – I apologised and kept smiling for the media.

You have featured in so many films. Which of them did you find most challenging and why?

The rape scene in ‘Beauty’ was difficult and scary in a way as my character Francois felt nothing, no remorse; and on my home from set that evening it was frightening to think that a person can feel nothing for what they have just done, justifying their actions. The challenge was the brutality of the character.

