I’ve not reached my target in child-bearing – Ned Nwoko

…as Regina’s father says all controversy has been settled

Billionaire business man, Ned Nwoko, has said he was yet to reach his target on the number of children he desires to have.

Nwoko who made this known at the Christening of his first child with his youngest wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels in Abuja, said at the appropriate time, his target would be known.

The baby named Munir Neji Ned Nwoko, arrived on Monday, June 29 .

In his words: “My little boy is bearing my middle name, Munir. It means light. It is an Islamic name and I am a Muslim.

“I am still very young, I have my target when it comes to child-bearing and I have not reached my target yet. God speaks through man. So when the time comes, you will know.”

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the marriage between Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels had stirred some controversies due to the age difference between the couple. However, the love between the couple has continued to blossom to the admiration of many.

At Munir’s christening, Nwoko described his wife Regina, as very peaceful, loving, disciplined, easy going and homely.

Meanwhile, Regina’s father, Barrister Jude Ojegwu who some time took to the social and traditional media to vehemently oppose the marriage of his daughter to Ned Nwoko, said the birth of his grandson has settled all raging issues.

Speaking to newsmen at the christening, he said he had forgotten all that happened and accepted it as the wish of God.

“The birth of this child has answered the question (about controversy); everybody craves for peace, joy and happiness. I have accepted everything.

“I feel very happy having a grandchild and that is why I am here. I travelled all the way from Lagos to this place just to celebrate with the family. I told him (Nwoko) and the mother to call him Ifechukwude, which means what God has written.”

The event attracted many Nollywood stars, including Oge Okoye, Segun Arinze and Fred Amata.

