I’ve obtained NAFDAC approval for COVID-19 clinical trials –Iwu

Ex-Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, says he has secured approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 using Artemisinin, a herbal supplement.

The professor of Pharmacognosy made the disclosure yestertday in Abuja while delivering the keynote address on the commemoration of the 2021 African Traditional Medicine (ATM) organised by the Head of Department, Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicines (TCAM), Federal Ministry of Health. He said: “We have also obtained all necessary ethics approvals.

The primary objective is to observe and evaluate safety of Artemisinin, a herbal supplement on COVID-19 subjects, while, the secondary objective is to observe and evaluate efficacy of Artemisinin, a herbal supplement on COVID- 19 subjects.”

The researcher, who said Nigeria should be compared with India and China in terms of traditional medicine, noted that there were three essential elements of African traditional medicine in the country such as the active medicinal substance which he said may be plants, soil, insects or animal parts.

He called for mainstreaming of African traditional medicine into the country’s national healthcare system, lamenting that the sector had been exposed to misleading or unreliable information, direct adverse events, side effects or unwanted treatment interactions.

Iwu decried “lack of effective communication between practitioners and patients, use of poor quality, adulterated or counterfeit products, unqualified practitioners, misdiagnosis, delayed diagnosis, or failure to use effective conventional treatments when necessary.”

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, who appreciated the roles of modern traditional medicine practitioners in the country, said the ministry was working towards the review the traditional medicine policy.

He said, “All these measures are aimed at strengthening our resources for delivery of quality issues, and safe traditional medicine. Also, we have been placed on experts committee for the setting up of traditional Complementary and Alternative Medicine Institute to sound for the training of professionals in this sector.

“The series of events in the wall during this period of COVID-19 calls for the need to look inwards and consider local production of medicines as necessary for national health security and attainment of the universal health coverage.”

He informed of the availability of 10 major industrial standards on African traditional medicine, developed by the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), the standards of reference documents to be utilized by traditional medicine prac titioners, such as students, manufacturers of herbal medicine.

Mamora ddded, “This is aimed at providing safe, quality, officials traditional medicines for both our consumption and export standards could be assessed by the public. Standard offices across the country.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative, Dr. Kofi Boateng, said the body recognizes that complementary and alternative traditional medicine had many benefits when properly harnessed, adding that researches on traditional medicines was an effort in the right direction.

He said, “WHO Nigeria has taken it up to support the ministry and in particular the Department of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicines, Complimentary in the review of the Traditional Medicines Policy 2007, review of the Nigeria Pharmacopoeia 2008 and the development of a 5-year strategic plan to implement the new policy and the revised pharmacopoeia.”

Ex-acting Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, said in an assessment by the West Africa Health Organization(WAHO) on the ladder of the institutionalization of ATM, Nigeria came second position with 87 percent next to Ghana with 93 percent.

Elujobo, a professor of Pharmacognosy, said Ghana came first because it has three significant things in place, Bachelor of Science degree in ATM, Traditional Medicine Council Bill, and cooperation with doctors

