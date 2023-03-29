News

I’ve ‘peppered’ Ayu with his suspension, says Wike

Posted on

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that he has ‘peppered’ the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, with his suspension.

Wike, who celebrated Ayu’s removal at the in- auguration of the Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1, Degema Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, said people like Ayu, who allegedly plotted against him are now suffering. “You see how God works? All those people who were plotting evil against us, they are now the ones suffering it.

“We have an acting chairman now. I told him, ‘You will go. Whether you like it or not, you will go.’ Those lawyers telling you that the ward has no power to suspend you; that it’s only NEC, then you don’t understand.

“When you came, it was the ward that suspended Secondus and you went and took office. It is now that you know that it’s not only NEC. Let me tell you, since they’ve not told you, the courts have struck off that section out of our constitution to say ‘NEC only,” Wike said

Martins Adegboyega

