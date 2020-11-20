Sports

I’ve powers to fire Rohr, says sports minister

Barely 24 hours after he posted on Social media his dismay at the Super Eagles abysmal performance in the two games against the Sierra Leone national football team, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has said he has the power and prerogative to sack the Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr.

He said this while responding to questions from journalists on Thursday in Minna at an interactive session with All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Niger state that, as the Minister, he has the right to reposition the Super Eagles of Nigeria for optimal performance.

It should be recalled that the Super Eagles whotops group “L” with 8 points earlier played 4-4 draw with the Sierra Leonians in Benin, Nigeria and few days later in Freetown played goalless draw in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

While apologising to Nigerians for the disappointing outing, the Minister on Wednesday wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of Technical Adviser, Rohr.

Nigerian football deserves better. The needful will be done. Apologies to all football lovers.” While buttressing his social media post, Mr, Dare said “as a Minister of Youth and Sports, it is my responsibility to make sure that the sports sector is growing. We expect good results from the Nigeria technical crew. I have the right to do that.

