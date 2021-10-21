Metro & Crime

I’ve reasons to thank God for a successful end to my police carrier –Ex-Ogun CP, Ajogun

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Former Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Mr. Edward Ajogun had said that people said that nothing good will come out of him when he joined the Nigeria Police Force. The police boss made this known over the weekend during his retirement thanksgiving service at the Foursquare Church in Lagos.

He said many of his friends thought that nothing good can come out of him when he joined the force, because he started from the lowest rank of the police and rose to the rank of Commissioner of Police, saying he gives thanks to God who made it possible for him to attain the height. “Many of my friends who knew where I started from are here with me today to celebrate me as a retired commissioner of police. I have to celebrate my retirement for several reasons, after graduation from the University of Ibadan, my thought was that I would secure job immediately, but the reverse was the case, but two years after my graduation I got the police job.

