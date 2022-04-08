News

I’ve seen system of accountability, mess to be cleaned up, Buhari tells ICAN

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has told a delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) that he had seen the system of accountability in the country with the mess that needed to be cleaned up.
Buhari said this Friday while receiving the delegation led by its President, Mrs. Comfort Oli Eyitayo, at the Presidential Villa.
According to him, professionals in various fields, especially accounting, provide the strength and framework for thriving economies.
He gave the assurance that his administration would continue to engage experts to gain measurable and reliable results just as he noted the contributions of ICAN in ensuring probity, accountability and transparency, urging more diligence and professionalism.
“Having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a President, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up,’’ he said.
Describing ICAN as a “social stabilizer” of the economy, the President said he would go through reports and recommendations of the institute on inclusivity and strengthening the nation’s accounting system for growth.
In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, congratulated the President of ICAN and the new management.
The President of ICAN appreciated the President and his administration in adhering to best accounting principles and practices to secure and revive the economy, particularly reverting to the January to December budget calendar.
Eyitayo said the institute had established seven faculties to train accountants in specialized fields, which include forensic accounting.

 

Our Reporters

