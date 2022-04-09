I’ve seen system of accounting, mess to be cleaned up, Buhari tells ICAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the delegation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) that he had seen the system of accounting in the country with the mess that needed to be cleaned up. The President said this yesterday while receiving the delegation led by ICAN’s President, Mrs. Comfort Oli Eyitayo, at the Presidential Villa. According to him, professionals in various fields, especially accounting, provide the strength and framework for thriving economies. He gave the assurance that his administration would continue to engage experts to gain measurable and reliable results just as he noted the contributions of ICAN in ensuring probity, accountability and transparency, urging more diligence and professionalism.

He said: “Having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a President, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up.’’ Describing ICAN as a “social stabilizer” of the economy, the President said he would go through reports and recommendations of the institute on inclusivity and strengthening the nation’s accounting system for growth. In her remarks, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, congratulated the President of ICAN and the new management. “As a female President in a male dominated environment, you are an example to our young girls of what can be achieved through diligence and excellence,’’ she said.

The minister noted that ICAN had, over many years, played a key role in the domestication of some international policies in the country, urging more interest in Finance Act implementation. The President of ICAN appreciated the President and his administration in adhering to best accounting principles and practices to secure and revive the economy, particularly reverting to the January to December budget calendar.

Eyitayo said the institute had established seven faculties to train accountants in specialised fields, which include forensic accounting. According to the ICAN President, Forensic Accounting, working with security outfits, could be used to reduce the security challenges facing the country by tracking all monies used in committing crimes, and payments. She pledged to keep supporting the nation building efforts of the President and his administration, especially in sensitisation on monetary policies and taxation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...