I‘ve strong evidence against Ekiti guber poll –Oni

…vows to reclaim people’s mandate at tribunal

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the just concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has said that he has very strong evidence against the outcome of the June 18 governorship election which would shock the whole country when presented at the election tribunal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the governorship election .

Oyebanji polled 187,057 votes to defeat his closest rival Segun Oni who garnered 82,211 votes, while Bisi Kolawole of the PDP, got 67,457 votes to come third.

Oni spoke at the weekend in his county home, Ifaki Ekiti, Ido Osi Local Government Area of the state while playing host to a delegation from former secretary to the government of the federation and former chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae .

The SDP candidate expressed confidence that the mandate given to him by the people of Ekiti State on the 18th of June would be a reality in no distance time.

Oni expressed happiness on the visit by the delegation which he received in company of the state chairman of the party, secretary, Dr. Dele Ekunola and Engineer David Bankole, respectively with other party leaders and stakeholders in the state.

They all gave the assurance that “the barrage of evidence is enough to get a favourable judgement at the tribunal.

“Our presentation at the tribunal will be revealing and it will shock many people that such were perpetrated against the popular wish of Ekiti people and I can assure you that we are going to be victorious at the tribunal”.

Oni however commended the nationalistic style of Chief Olu Falae and prayed to God to continue ‘to strengthen him so that he would witness a progressive and developed Nigeria he always wishes.”

An ally of Chief Olu Falae who led the delegation, Chief Zacheous Ogunyemi said: “Chief Olu Falae would have been here personally if not because of other assignments but he has asked me to assure you of his support and solidarity which we have come to express”.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate, Chief Ladi Owolabi appreciated the delegation” for the show of love and oneness towards Oni’s project.”

