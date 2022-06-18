News Top Stories

I’ve submitted name of my running mate to INEC-Tinubu

Posted on

The Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stated through his Media Office that he has submitted the name of his running mate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu in the statement issued on Friday, however, failed to name the candidate. It could not be confirmed as at the time of filing this report if the former Lagos State governor eventually settled for Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari, whom he had initially submitted his name to the electoral umpire.

In the statement issued on yesterday, Tinubu said; “As stipulated by the electoral law and Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines and timetable, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, HE Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned his duly completed nomination nomination forms to INEC. The forms were returned on Wednesday June 15, two days ahead of schedule. “We wish to reiterate that HE Asíwájú Tinubu stands ready to contest the February 25, 2023 presidential election to deliver progressive good governance to our people.”

 

Our Reporters

