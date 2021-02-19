Arts & Entertainments

I’ve trademarked my first name –Omotola

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Nigerian actress, says she has trademarked her first name. A trademark is a piece of intellectual property consisting of a recognizable sign, design, or expression which distinguishes your company or its products from others. It allows you to brand something to prevent anyone else from copying or using it.

The 43-year-old movie star took to her Twitter page to break the news to her numerous fans. “Omotola is now trademarked,” she simply wrote. The implication of her latest move is that all her projects including movies, reality TV shows, and even photos are now protected legally. She now has the legal rights to use the name alone, and prevent others from using it. Since her foray into the movie industry, she has been able to carve a niche for herself, maintaining her position as one of the most influential and celebrated actresses in Nigeria.

Trademarking your name gives you an additional brand and keeps others from using your name. The benefits of registering your name include providing you with added protection against cybersquatters (those who buy up domain names that use the names of existing businesses with the intent to sell the names for a profit to those businesses.) Examples of people who have their names trademarked are: U.S. President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Justin Bieber, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, among others.

