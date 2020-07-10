I’ve zero tolerance for sexual harassment, rape – Adams

Nneka Adams is an actress, writer and filmmaker. She is known for her roles in movies such as ‘Black Men’, ‘Devil in between’, ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, amongst many others. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the Delta State born actress shares her passion for her craft. She also talks about issues affecting women in Nigeria today, and her commitment to telling African stories through the eyes of Africans

Tell us about your background, and growing up.

I am from Delta State. I grew up in Lagos State. I graduated from the University of Lagos with a Bachelor degree in philosophy. I am a Nollywood actress and movie producer. I am acclaimed for such movies as Black Men Rock, The devil in Between, The Gentleman, His Queen and Last Flight to Abuja, among others.

You have been in the industry since your teenage age. How far would you say Nollywood has come since then?

I would say that there’s been an expansive progress in Nollywood as per video quality, locations, story lines and sounds, etc. We are almost matching Hollywood standards while at the same time retaining and maintaining our Africa culture through our authentic indigenous Africa story lines.

Which of the movies you have featured in is your favourite?

I have featured in a lot of movies and I love all my movies, but if I have to pick a favourite, it will have to be ‘Black Men Rock’ and ‘Last flight to Abuja’ based on the casts, story line and execution techniques.

You have a Youtube movie Channel, tell us more about it.

My YouTube channel name is Nneka Adams. My fans and movie lovers can subscribe to Nneka Adams YouTube channel to watch some of my movies like Black Men Rock, Ruth amongst other videos uploaded there each time.

What difference are you trying to make in Nollywood?

The difference I am trying to make in Nollywood is that I am seeking to raise the standard of film production in Nigeria and Africa by telling progressive African stories as seen through the eyes of Africans.

Tell us about your love life.

I am currently in a relationship.

If you are to regret anything in a relationship, what’s it and what’s your advice to ladies?

In my opinion, one of the most regrettable mistakes that could ever happen in a relationship is when the abilities and capabilities of a partner is suppressed, oppressed and limited, most especially for women who are afraid of being seen as more successful than a man.

My advice to ladies would be to first love themselves as you cannot give what you don’t have. Before going into a relationship, a woman must first establish herself in the sense that she must have a vision and goals with clear plans on how to achieve those goals. For a woman, self-love, self-esteem and self-confidence are very important. A man who does not appreciate a strong woman has self-confidence issues.

Tell us about your dream man?

A man’s wealth does not interest me but how he treats and values me go a long way. I can help the man achieve his dreams and aspirations in life.

Are you aware such men after helping them, they could dump the woman?

I don’t believe all men dump women who helped them in times of needs. But if such happens to me, then the man is accountable to God. Things don’t just happen to humans; there are always reasons and God knows about them even before they happen. So, if a man disappoints me after my support in his life, I will not take it personally.

Trending now is campaign against rape. Have you ever been sexually harassed on or offset?

First of all, I have zero tolerance for sexual harassment and violence in the spaces in which we live, work, and play. Leaders must be particularly clear that they are committed to upholding zero-tolerance policy and that it must be practised every day.

Society must and should create a blame free victim-rape environment where victims and survivors can readily speak up. We, as a society, must show greater solidarity with survivors, advocate for women’s rights and provide support to survivors.

I have been fortunate to work with colleagues that possess very high moral values and principles.

How do you manage work ethics with male folks?

Like I said earlier, I have been fortunate to work alongside reputable male colleagues that have displayed a high level of professionalism while carrying out their roles.

What’s Nneka up to now?

I have a foundation called “The Nneka Adams foundation.” The goal of the foundation is to help improve lives positively. The foundation aims at rendering assistance to young individuals who have the desires to further their education but are limited due to circumstances beyond their control. This assistance will be done through a process. Furthermore, the foundation will reach out to orphanages, old people’s homes, widowers, widows and the less privileged in the society. I have been so blessed and I believe in sharing these blessings by giving back to the society.

How do you relax?

I relax by exercising, reading, watching TV and hanging out with friends.

Share with us how COVID-19 has impacted your work and social life

The world has taken one voice in the fight against a common enemy. COVID-19 is an enemy which does not discriminate against colour, race and social status. The impact of the pandemic on the social scene worldwide is really strong. For me, though I was unable to hang out with my friends or shoot movies but it enabled me to get close to my fans on social media and I am able to provide succour to some of my fans during the pandemic, while letting them know that we are in this together and we shall overcome it together.

Like this: Like Loading...