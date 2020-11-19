IVF doesn’t increase risk of ovarian cancer –Study

Researchers in the Netherlands said receiving Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) including Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) does not increase the risk for women to develop ovarian cancer. These are the findings of a new paper in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute (JNCI) published by Oxford University Press. Previous research indicated that women who use ART in order to have a successful pregnancy could potentially be at risk for ovarian cancer and non-malignant borderline ovarian tumours due to excess stimulation of the ovaries.

Since the introduction of ART —including IVF, intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection and cryopreservation of embryos —four decades ago, some researchers have raised concerns that such technology might increase the risk of ovarian tumours, reported the ‘Medical Xpress’. Researchers have consequently proposed that this could potentially be due to large increases of sex hormone levels and multiple punctures disrupting ovarian tissue. However, worldwide increase in the use of fertility treatments and the poor prognosis of ovarian cancer, have prompted investigation into the association between fertility treatments and long-term risk of ovarian tumours.

The research team was able to link a database on use of ART treatment procedures in the Netherlands with national cancer registries to see if an excess risk of ovarian tumours resulted. This nationwide cohort study included 30,625 women who received ovarian stimulation for ART between 1983 and 2001 and 9,988 infertile women who did not receive such treatment. Incident invasive and borderline ovarian tumours were ascertained through linkage with the Netherlands Cancer Registry and the Dutch Pathology Registry.

The researchers investigated risks of ovarian tumours in infertile women who received ovarian stimulation for ART compared with the risks in the general population and with infertile women who received no such treatment. After a median follow- up of 24 years, researchers observed 158 invasive cancers and 100 borderline ovarian tumours. No increased risk of ovarian cancer was found in women who received ART treatment compared with infertile women who did not receive the treatment. Even after more than 20 years, the risk of ovarian cancer was not increased.

