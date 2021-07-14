IVM inaugurates new vehicle plant in Nnewi

The founder of Innoson Vehicle Plant, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, yesterday inaugurated an ultramodern vehicle plant with the capacity to produce 32,000 vehicles annually, and which will provide employment opportunity for about 1,000 Nigerians. The official commissioning of three automotive plants for the factory has been described as another milestone in the nation’s automotive industry.

The two manufacturing plants and automated robotic spraying booth, which were jointly inaugurated by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo had been said to be a new development and another breakthrough in the growth of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company and the development of Nnewi, Anambra State and the entire South-East geo-political zone. The plants include, the Innoson Small/Mini-bus Plant for manufacturing of 1.5-liter engine capacity between seven-seater and 10-seater buses (also known as Innoson Shuttle), and the Innocent Connect/Caris Plant for the production of sedan cars branded Innoson Connect and Innoson Caris.

