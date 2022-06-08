Ivorian, Brou, named West Africa Central Bank governor

Ivorian economist, Jean- Claude Brou, President of West Africa’s main political bloc, has been nominated by Ivory Coast President, Alassane Ouattara, to be governor of the regional central bank, according to Reuters.

Brou has served as president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission since 2018. According to the news agency, other members of the bank are expected to formally validate his nomination to succeed another Ivorian, Tiemoko Kone, as governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), which represents eight regional countries that use the CFA franc currency.

Kone was appointed Ivory Coast’s vice president in April, 2022, leaving President Ouattara the prerogative to name his successor, a senior regional source told Reuters.

