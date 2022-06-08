Business

Ivorian, Brou, named West Africa Central Bank governor

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ivorian economist, Jean- Claude Brou, President of West Africa’s main political bloc, has been nominated by Ivory Coast President, Alassane Ouattara, to be governor of the regional central bank, according to Reuters.

Brou has served as president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission since 2018. According to the news agency, other members of the bank are expected to formally validate his nomination to succeed another Ivorian, Tiemoko Kone, as governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), which represents eight regional countries that use the CFA franc currency.

Kone was appointed Ivory Coast’s vice president in April, 2022, leaving President Ouattara the prerogative to name his successor, a senior regional source told Reuters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

eTransact forecasts N8.15bn revenue in Q4’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

eTranzact International Plc is targeting to achieve N8.15 billion revenue for the fourth quarter ending December 2020. The company in its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also projected N7.59bn as cost of sales for the period. eTranzact is also targeting to rake in N39.32 million as profit before tax and […]
Business

MPC: Grappling with inflation, growth dilemma

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As they gear up for their meeting, which holds next Monday and Tuesday, members of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), unarguably, already know that their main agenda will again be how to solve the inflation versus growth dilemma, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In the communiqué they issued at the end of […]
Business

CBN debunks report on planned nationalisation of Unity Bank

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied planning to nationalise Unity Bank Plc as alleged by an online news medium. Reacting to the report, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN,  Osita Nwanisobi, described it as, “fake news” and should be discarded in its entirety He said: “The report is fake news. There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica