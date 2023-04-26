Ivy Ifeoma Labeled ‘Arrogant Little Girl’ Over Birthday Post To Jude Okoye

Nigerian Model and Brand Influencer, Ivy Ifeoma has stirred up mixed reactions on social media following her birthday post about Nigerian Music Executive, Jude Okoye, who is Paul Okoye’s elder brother.



Ivy Ifeoma posted a picture of Jude Okoye in her Instastory in celebration of his birthday, with simply,“Happy belated birthday, Jude.

The birthday message, however, didn’t sit well with some netizens as they criticized Ivy for not showing respect to the 46-year-old Music Executive calling him by his name, while others argued that her post did not imply disrespect

Below are the reactions that have trailed her birthday post.

callmevictory_ wrote: “All these people in the comment section saying there’s nothing wrong with it I really don’t know if you guys were not raised in Africa, a core African family with morals, respect, and values won’t teach their children to be calling their elder ones by their names

ajubodosa wrote: “Arrogant little girl.. Wetin’ you expect when old man dey plays with lil popcorn?? If na me I don clear you straight up.. that’s my elder bro put some respect on the name.🙌🏼”

simplyolaangel_ wrote: “I trust my Yoruba people.. dem for don call her out KOROGBALENUE. I blame her? Na the wondering gbola way dey knack him pikin mate I blame omo ale”

4eva_a_blessing wrote: “na Genz nawww… western style 😂😂 you have to get used to it. This is what happens when you date someone young enough to be your little niece or daughter.”