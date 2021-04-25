IWA frowns at government’s posture on IPOB

•Backs Ebubeagu, ESN synergy

Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly (IWA) has condemned in the strongest terms the Federal Government posture in labeling the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation.

While urging Igbo Town Unions vigilantes including state-backed Ebubeagu and Eastern Security Network (ESN) to work together for the security of the Igbo communities, IWA in a statement at the weekend jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze; Vice Chairman, Christian Onuorah and Secretary General, Oliver Nwankor noted with dismay that government may have spared herdsmen that are the real killers, murderers, kidnappers and rapists “These Fulani herdsmen terrorists who are the real terrorist are treated with kid’s gloves by the government while turning around to hound IPOB members who, as far as we are concerned, are not terrorists, but are freedom fighters agitating for a better deal for their people”,

IWA noted with dismay. Expressing discomfort at the worsening security situation in South East and Nigeria, the group in the statement urged all the towns in all Igbo communities to set up a vigorous and robust vigilantes’ outfit to guard every part of the state.

“We support civil defense in every part of Igbo land in anticipation of nefarious activities in their respective areas of concerns”, the statement added.

Urging Igbo people to apply old school diplomacy that is deep rooted in synergy and flexibility, collaboration and, dialogue, IWA noted that it was time for diversification of strategies that would allow room for multiple options at all times.

“We should always put our “smartest” men and women that are skilled in diplomacy at the helm of Igbo affairs.

These men and women must be ready and willing to genuinely represent Igbo interest at the center, Nigerian and World-wide.

“We need a wealth of knowledge in understanding of diplomacy and alliance building for the people of the South East to form coalitions and alliances with the people of the South West, South-South, Middle Belt regions and others.

