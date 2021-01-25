IWA rejects outcome of parallel Ohanaeze election

An umbrella organization of Ndigbo worldwide, the Igbo World Assembly (IWA) after painstakingly reviewing and assessing pre-election issues and the electoral irregularitie, rejected outcome of the just concluded parallel Ohanaeze Ndigbo elections.

This is even as the group called for inauguration of a caretaker committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for three months to ensure unity of Ndigbo with a view to conducting credible, free and fair election that would follow due process.

IWA also expressed disappointment by the failure of Ohanaeze to conduct elections that would promote Igbo unity, progress and development.

IWA in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Christian Onuorah, Vice-Chairman and Oliver Nwankwor, Secretary General said that it had critically reviewed, assessed and analysed the issues and circumstances that led to the elections of disunity in Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular and Igbo nation in general.

I“It is our solemn duty to Ndiigbo to communicate and share our findings which serve as the basis of our decision and which will guide our future actions,” it said.

Speaking on irregularities trailing the election, IWA noted without mincing words that Prince Okwukwu’s faction of Ohanaeze election was held in secrecy without any transparency.

Also, it said on Chief Nnia Nwodo’s faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s election, option 4 method was used during the election but noted that the process that led to option 4 was undermined and completely manipulated.

