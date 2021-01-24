Politics

IWA rejects parallel Ohanaeze Ndigbo elections’ outcomes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…Calls for Caretaker Committee

 

The umbrella organisation of Ndigbo worldwide, the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), after painstakingly reviewing  and assessing the pre-election issues and the electoral irregularities has rejected  the just concluded parallel Ohanaeze Ndigbo elections outcomes.
This is even as the group has called for a caretaker committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo  for about three months to  ensure unity of Ndigbo and also to  conduct credible, free and fair  election that will follow due process.
The global Igbo body also  expressed disappointment by the failure Ohanaeze  to conduct elections that promoted Igbo unity, progress and development.
IWA after a worldwide meeting held recently in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Christian Onuorah, Vice Chairman  and Oliver Nwankwor, Secretary General, said that it has  critically reviewed, assessed and analysed the issues and circumstances that led to the elections of disunity in Ohanaeze Ndigbo in particular and Igbo nation in general.
“It is our solemn duty to Ndiigbo to communicate and share our findings which serve as the basis of our decision and which will guide our future actions,” it noted.
Speaking on the elections irregularities, IWA noted without mincing words that Prince Okwukwu’s faction of Ohanaeze election was held in secrecy without any transparency.
Similarly, speaking on Chief Nnia Nwodo’s faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s election, IWA said  lthat Option 4 method was used during the election but noted that  the process that led to Option 4 was undermined and completely manipulated.
In accordance with the Constitution, election guidelines, according to IWA  were not issued to all the contestants at least seven days before the election day resulting to several credible candidates withdrawing from the elections to avoid giving legitimacy to a flawed election.
“The Congress of President Generals of the Igbo Town Unions were not allowed to elect their representatives into the State General Assembly who in turn elects the delegates to both the National General Assembly and the State Assembly.
“Thus, all the three levels of the General Assembly were not properly constituted but replaced by practicing/partisan politicians hence the Ohanaeze electoral process of the January 10, 2021 was flawed.
“The international standing. Integrity and reputation of Ndiigbo which is anchored on equity and fairness  is damaged.”
According to the statement, the group stated that they will neither recognise nor associate with any of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo parallel executives produced by flawed and unconstitutional elections.
While appealing  to all patriotic Igbo organisations and individuals to put Igbo interest first for now and for posterity, IWA who has been in the vanguard for a better Igbo extraction noted that there were a lot of irregularities in the elections.
According to the group, the  differences between the immediate past President General Chief Nnia Nwodo and the immediate past Secretary Prince Uche Okwukwu were not settled by Ime Obi Ohanaeze. That was a missed opportunity that should not be repeated in the future, IWA noted without mincing words.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Ambrose Alli varsity backs Obaseki’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The staff and management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, have thrown their weight behind the re-election bid of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). They noted that nothing short of victory was what the governor deserves in his re-election, which would ensure that he […]
Politics

Plateau residents applaud Suleiman Kwande for donating 14-bed clinic in Jos

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Residents of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State have applauded former member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande for building and furnishing a 14-beds capacity clinic in Jos North Local Government Area of the state. The citizens, made up of youths, women, children and the aged, […]
Politics Sunday Magazine

Eddy Olafeso: Umahi’s defection dangerous for his political career

Posted on Author interview with ADEWALE MOMOH,

The fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing leadership crisis is an understatement. First was the parallel zonal meeting of the party in the South-West and next is the crack created in the party in the South- East by the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi. In this interview with ADEWALE […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica