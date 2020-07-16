IWA to Ohanaeze, IPOB: Speak with one voice for united Igbo

Igbo World Assembly (IWA), the apex diaspora Igbo organization has expressed deep worry over what it described as emerging rift between Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra I(POB), saying that unless both groups work together, the actualization of a better Igbo may be derailed. In a statement jointly signed by IWA Chairman, Vice Chairman and the Secretary General–Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Christian Onuorah and Oliver Nwankwor, the group noted that Igbo’s journey to justice in Nigeria would never be attained by one group alone irrespective of well-orchestrated the group may be. It reads: “Let us not diminish our efforts through unfounded insults and innuendoes. Let us not see ourselves as enemies.

Let us not participate in the planning of our funerals. The greatest weapon our detractors and their allies have against us has always been their abilities to divide and conquer. “No group in our journey to justice should trade innuendoes and insults against each other in other to gain viability and or favors from Ndi-Igbo.

We appreciate your respective groups and efforts at attaining the illusive Igbo Agenda. “We must remember we will not actualize our dreams through in-fighting and by washing our dirty laundries in the public. It is a fact after all that a house divided cannot stand.

“Let us not discount the efforts of any group. It will be fool hearty to overlook and /or minimize the significance of Ohanaeze and/ or IPOB in their respective efforts at actualization of Igbo Agenda.” “What bonds us is stronger than what strains us if you make time to listens to the respective group’s agenda, leaving ustoaskourselves what is the in-fighting about? “History will never be kind to us if we allow the in-fighting to get in the way of the tasks at hand. Since that very history has taught us that our journey to justice will not be actualized from one front.”

