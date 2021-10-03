News

IWA to S’ East govs: Sign anti-open grazing bill into law

…pushes for structured state policing

 

The Igbo World Assembly (IWA), has appealed to the South-East and all the Southern governors to sign the anti-open grazing bill into law now in their respective states.

 

The Chairman of the Diaspora group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze in a virtual press conference, yesterday, noted without mincing words that Nigerians were tired of watching the Fulanis and Meyitti Allah grabbing land from indigenous Nigerians and giving them to their Fulani brethren from West African countries while turning indigenous Nigerians into homeless people under the guise of open grazing. He said: “Nowhere else in  the world, civilized or otherwise, are cattle allowed to parade the streets across towns and cities unchecked.”

 

While pushing for a restructuring of the country with structured state policing, Anakwenze said: “It is time to rise boldly against nefarious activities, indiscriminate killings, and land grabs disguised as open grazing. Ranching should be a private business; the government can only give incentives for all farmers, not to a specific section of the country.

 

“Those Governors must understand that they serve at the pleasure of the electorates of their respective states. Again, kudos, to those South-West, South-South, and a few South-East Governors who have put the interests of the people first and have chosen to sign the offensive inhumane Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law, ”, Anakwenze noted.

 

He was optimistic that Nigeria would do well, with guaranteed security for lives and property, and if people enjoy peace and tranquillity in their geopolitical zones, their farms and livelihood assured.

 

“The collective opinion of IWA is that restructuring of the country with structured state policing, jettisoning of open grazing as a panacea will guarantee the security of lives and properties across the federation.

 

IWA believes that Nigeria will not develop at the current rate and may eventually break up unless the country is restructured.”

