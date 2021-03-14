News

IWD 2021: Ogun to launch micro finance for women

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that a micro finance scheme that would boost the economic power of the state’s women would soon be rolled out, in order to cushion the effect of economic hardship brought to the entire country by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Abiodun made this revelation in Abeokuta at the commemoration of the 2021 International Women’s Day with the theme, “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in COVID-19 World” organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with Ajose Foundation. Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako- Oyedele, Prince Abiodun said his administration has been propagating gender equality, going by the number of women in his cabinet, as well as his decision to continue empowering the women folks.

 

In her welcome address, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Efuwape said the theme for the celebration reflected the notable efforts of women around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.

 

On her part, the Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun hailed the governor for being gender friendly and urged women to train their children properly, saying the progress of any nation depends largely upon the way mothers nurture their children, since they are the leaders of tomorrow.

 

While making a presentation, the Guest Speaker, Mrs. Olapeju Osoba, charged women to challenge all forms of bias against female gender, as well as other inequalities, commending Governor Abiodun for his choice of women in his cabinet for their remarkable achievements.

