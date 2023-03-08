IWD: 7.3m adolescent girls, women of reproductive age, undernourished

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD), UNICEF has raised the alarm over the high number of adolescent girls and women aged 15-49 years undernourished, saying their data has soared from 5.6 million since 2018 to 7.3 million in 2021 in Nigeria, which is among the 12 hardest hit countries by the global food and nutrition crisis.

These are the highlights of a new global report released by UNICEF today. The 12 countries impacted by the global food and nutrition crisis including Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Yemen – represent the epicentre of a global nutrition crisis that has been increased by recent impacts of COVID-19 and exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and ongoing drought, conflict, and instability in some countries.

‘Undernourished and Overlooked: A Global Nutrition Crisis in Adolescent Girls and Women’ – issued ahead of IWD– warns that the ongoing crises, aggravated by unending gender inequality, are deepening a nutrition crisis among adolescent girls and women that had already shown little improvement in the last two decades. The IWD marked globally on March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Like this: Like Loading...